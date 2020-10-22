Lucas Oil and Stronghold Motorsports Support Special 2020 Finale Weekend with #Hoods2Help Campaign

The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series #Hoods2Help campaign, in collaboration with Stronghold Motorsports and Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, was a special campaign designed to benefit LLUCH during Pediatric Awareness Month. The campaign provided children at LLUCH the opportunity to design their own race truck. Participating teams selected a design and then had it replicated and wrapped onto their race vehicles for the stop of the season.

While the 2020 racing season may have come to a conclusion, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO (LOORRS) and its racers showed their continued support for those in need by amplifying the efforts of Stronghold Motorsports in bringing attention to pediatric cancer awareness by hosting the first-ever #Hoods2Help campaign, benefiting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH). The campaign was part of the two-day LOORRS season finale held at Glen Helen Raceway on October 16 and 17.

The culmination of everyone’s hard work paid off as the drivers and their newly wrapped vehicles were able to connect via Zoom with their young designers to surprise them and announce them as their copilots for the race weekend.

"We are proud of our family’s long-standing support of the hospital. The children of our communities continue to face trauma, childhood cancer, congenital heart disease and other life-altering realities. We are grateful for Lucas Oil in supporting Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital commitment to serving the most vulnerable – our children.” - Scott Bailey, COO, Stronghold Engineering

"Lucas Oil and Stronghold Motorsports have been fortunate over the years to see the amazing work that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital has provided for families going through the most challenging times, and right now they need your support more than ever.” – Ritchie Lewis, Series Director, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

Even during these times, the racing community has stepped up in a big way with drivers like the Baileys (Madix and Irie), RJ Anderson, Carson Parrish and others who showcased these new looks in support of their respective new ‘co-pilots‘ and the work at the LLUCH.