With just under a week to go until Extreme E’s Virtual Global Series Launch we can confirm the championship will reveal its 2021 calendar at the event, which will include a delay to the start by six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting series' preparations.

The virtual launch event will be between 1400 - 1530 (GMT) on Tuesday 27 October with the following representatives confirmed to speak:

Alejandro Agag: CEO and Founder at Extreme E

Michèle Mouton: FIA Women in Motorsport

X44: Lewis Hamilton and Marc Hynes

ABT: Mattias Ekström and Thomas Biermaier

Veloce: Rupert Svendsen-Cook and Jack Clarke

Andretti United: Zak Brown and Catie Munnings (Michael Andretti and Timmy Hansen available for interview)

Chip Ganassi Racing: Chip Ganassi and Mike Hull (Sara Price and Kyle LeDuc available for interview)

Team TECHEETAH: Mark Preston

QEV: Miguel Valdecabres and Joan Orus

HWA: Ulrich Fritz

Rosberg Xtreme Racing: Nico Rosberg and Kimmo Liimatainen

To register for the event please visit: https://www.extreme-e.com/launch

The above speakers (with the exception of Lewis Hamilton, Zak Brown, Catie Munnings, Chip Ganassi and Mike Hull) will be available for interview directly after the event, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any specific requests.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit - www.Extreme-E.com