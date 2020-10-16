Lavonia Speedway to Host Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Stars on December 12

Lavonia Speedway is set to host the stars and cars of the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series for the second consecutive year this December, now a week earlier than originally planned.

A scheduling conflict has forced DIRTcar and track officials to move the race from Saturday, Dec. 19 to Saturday, Dec. 12. This will provide a more favorable date for a multitude of drivers in the region and afford them the opportunity to attend the race at Lavonia while still being able to attend other races on the winter racing calendar before the holidays begin.

DIRTcar officials have been working closely with Lavonia Speedway management on the decision and feel this is the best course of action to get the maximum amount of driver/team participation and provide the highest quality of racing entertainment possible.

The Xtreme Series date at Lavonia will be the third of six points races on the 2020-21 schedule, paying $5,000 to the winner of the 40-lap Feature.

DIRTcar Series PR