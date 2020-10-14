Kris Wright excited for Kansas Speedway debut

Fresh off a top-10 finish in his most recent race at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway last month, Kris Wright returns to Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) set to compete in the ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway in the Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation.



Wright, a talented sports car ace has spent 2020 adjusting to stock car racing competing in both the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and while he has enjoyed modest success on both platforms, Wright is eager to get to Kansas Speedway and contend for a top-five finish.



Wright has never been to Kansas Speedway, let alone a 1.5-mile speedway track in ARCA competition, but being a rookie driver on the tour, Wright is used to change and challenges but being surrounded by experience from top to bottom, Wright is upbeat and excited about his Midwest stop.



“I’m optimistic about Kansas Speedway this weekend,” said Wright. “I don’t have a lot of big track experience in the ARCA Menards Series but I’m ready for the challenge. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity to be racing at Kansas and it’s our goal to leave the track on Friday with a top-10 finish or better.”



Luckily for Wright, the ARCA Menards Series will have a short forty-five-minute practice which will allow Wexford, Pa. an opportunity to turn crucial laps around Kansas but also find a balance on his No. 12 First National Bank Chevrolet that he is comfortable racing with.



“I’m thankful for any track time in the year 2020,” Wright said with a chuckle. “We’ll use the 45 minutes to our advantage on Friday and then regroup and get ready for the race.”



While four of his five ARCA starts this season has come at tracks 1.25-miles or shorter in length, he did make his debut at Michigan International Speedway, a fast 2.0-mile speedway, where speeds approach 200 miles per hour.



His Michigan finish wasn’t an indicator of his performance, but the thrill of speed and his finesse on the bigger tracks is a task that Wright is eager to continue to perfect.



“I loved everything about Michigan except the finish,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to those fast speeds and intense racing. I had a lot of fun in Michigan and I know Kansas is going to be similar territory.”



Stacking up resources, Wright will also be able to relay feedback on his car with Chad Bryant Racing teammate Derek Griffith who returns to Kansas with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after an eighth-place finish in July.



“I enjoy racing with Derek,” added Wright. “He’s a hardcore racer like I am and I plan to talk to him after practice and see what his car is doing and bounce some ideas off each other. Hopefully, we can get both Chad Bryant Racing cars inside the top-10 on Friday night.”



In addition to Kansas, Wright will also compete in the last race of the ARCA Menards Series West season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



PPG, Mastertech, iHeart Radio and First National Bank will all support Wright’s efforts on Oct. 16 at Kansas.



Industry veteran Donnie Richeson, a three-time ARCA Menards Series-winning crew chief will call the shots on Friday night for Wright.



The Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation (100 laps | 150 miles) is the 20th of 20th races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Group Practice begins Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., televised live on either FOX Sports 1 or 2, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (Central).



