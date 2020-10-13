DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

After returning to DGR-Crosley last month at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Dylan Lupton will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway on Friday.
Lupton, a native of Wilton, Calif., will make just his second-career ARCA Menards Series start and his first since the 2016 season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Lupton contended for a top-five finish in his series’ debut, but an engine failure five laps from the finish took the NASCAR Next alumnus out of contention.
Lupton, 26, is no stranger to Kansas Speedway competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway in 2017 finishing 16th.
Friday night’s race will continue the pairing of Lupton and veteran crew chief Marcus Richmond, a 10-time Truck Series winning crew chief, who will call the shots in the Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation.
Lupton’s No. 17 Crosley Brands/John Jaames Ford Fusion will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special pink paint scheme for the 100-lap event.
The Speediatrics 150 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Friday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 100-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 30 and 60.
Lupton on Kansas: "I’m really looking forward to Friday night at Kansas Speedway with the DGR-Crosley team. We had a good run in the truck at Las Vegas last month, and I'm upbeat about our chances to win the ARCA race. Thankfully, we will have some practice before the race and it will give us the opportunity for Marcus and I to continue to work with each other and get our No. 17 Crosley Brands/John Jaames Ford Fusion dialed in for the race.
“It’s been a while since I’ve raced in the ARCA Menards Series but I’m looking forward to competing in the season finale at Kansas Speedway, a track where I enjoy racing at."
DGR Crosley PR