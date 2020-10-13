DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

Racing News
Tuesday, Oct 13 71
DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kansas Speedway
Hailie Deegan, No. 4 Toter Ford Fusion
 
Friday night is the season finale for the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and it will be a big weekend for Hailie Deegan. She'll be pulling double duty as she competes Friday night in her No. 4 Toter Ford Fusion trying to end the season on a winning note and clinch the Bounty Rookie Challenge. She will also be making her first start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Saturday afternoon in the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150.
 
Deegan has two prior starts in the ARCA Series at Kansas. She finished eighth there last year in the season finale, and was ninth when the series raced there this year in July.
 
So far this season in 19 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned four top-five, 16 top-10 finishes and led 86 laps. She is currently third in the driver point standings and is leading the Bounty Rookie Challenge over Drew Dollar.
 
The Speediatrics 150 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Friday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 100-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 30 and 60.
 
Deegan on Kansas: "This is a big weekend for me. It's the ARCA season finale and my first truck start at Kansas. I was happy when they announced the schedule change so now I can run the ARCA race first on Friday and get those extra laps before racing the truck on Saturday. Before I was going to have to run both races back-to-back on Friday with the truck race first, which was not ideal for me.
 
"I think our team has come a long way since we raced at Kansas in July. We were very loose late in the race last time, so this time we should be able to go off our notes and get the set-up closer so we can really dial it in during the brief practice we get Friday afternoon."
 
Dylan Lupton, No. 17 Crosley Brands/John Jaames Ford Fusion
 
After returning to DGR-Crosley last month at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Dylan Lupton will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway on Friday.
 
Lupton, a native of Wilton, Calif., will make just his second-career ARCA Menards Series start and his first since the 2016 season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Lupton contended for a top-five finish in his series’ debut, but an engine failure five laps from the finish took the NASCAR Next alumnus out of contention.
 
Lupton, 26, is no stranger to Kansas Speedway competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway in 2017 finishing 16th.
 
Friday night’s race will continue the pairing of Lupton and veteran crew chief Marcus Richmond, a 10-time Truck Series winning crew chief, who will call the shots in the Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation.
 
Lupton’s No. 17 Crosley Brands/John Jaames Ford Fusion will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special pink paint scheme for the 100-lap event.
 
The Speediatrics 150 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Friday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 100-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 30 and 60.
 
Lupton on Kansas: "I’m really looking forward to Friday night at Kansas Speedway with the DGR-Crosley team. We had a good run in the truck at Las Vegas last month, and I'm upbeat about our chances to win the ARCA race. Thankfully, we will have some practice before the race and it will give us the opportunity for Marcus and I to continue to work with each other and get our No. 17 Crosley Brands/John Jaames Ford Fusion dialed in for the race.
 
“It’s been a while since I’ve raced in the ARCA Menards Series but I’m looking forward to competing in the season finale at Kansas Speedway, a track where I enjoy racing at."
 
DGR Crosley PR
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Revved up with Waldorf - Molly Burton, author of The Sea of the Moon
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top