DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kansas Speedway

Friday night is the season finale for the ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and it will be a big weekend for Hailie Deegan. She'll be pulling double duty as she competes Friday night in her No. 4 Toter Ford Fusion trying to end the season on a winning note and clinch the Bounty Rookie Challenge. She will also be making her first start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Saturday afternoon in the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150.

Deegan has two prior starts in the ARCA Series at Kansas. She finished eighth there last year in the season finale, and was ninth when the series raced there this year in July.

So far this season in 19 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned four top-five, 16 top-10 finishes and led 86 laps. She is currently third in the driver point standings and is leading the Bounty Rookie Challenge over Drew Dollar.

The Speediatrics 150 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Friday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 100-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 30 and 60.

Deegan on Kansas: "This is a big weekend for me. It's the ARCA season finale and my first truck start at Kansas. I was happy when they announced the schedule change so now I can run the ARCA race first on Friday and get those extra laps before racing the truck on Saturday. Before I was going to have to run both races back-to-back on Friday with the truck race first, which was not ideal for me.