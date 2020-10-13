Revved up with Waldorf - Molly Burton, author of The Sea of the Moon Featured

Racing News
Tuesday, Oct 13 15
Revved up with Waldorf - Molly Burton, author of The Sea of the Moon

 

In our trying times, when your idea of travel might just be a trip to the grocery store, sometimes an escape to a far off island paradise is just what the doctor ordered.

Since the first season, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

 

My co-host of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo, and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are proud to give you a bit more insight into the motorsports musings of Molly Burton, author of The Sea of the Moon, a memoir of a trip to Tahiti.



What was your first car? A Chevy Impala, purchased in college when I married my college sweetheart

What do you drive now? A Hundai Genesis

What is your dream car that you wish to own? An antique fully tricked out and restored Model Bucket T Ford; color: candy apple red

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I would bring a book that I have not yet read.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He is of a brilliant mind, but with all new discoveries, they must be tempered for good, and discouraged for evil.

 

Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Revved up with Waldorf - Wanda Kay Knight, author of the Peacock Door Tales
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top