A Podium For The Heart of Racing Team

Racing News
Monday, Oct 12 17
A beautiful pass by Roman De Angelis meant The Heart of Racing team took their top result of the season despite adverse weather conditions, and secured a third place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Starting off the day with practice, the team used the conditions to validate the setup needed should there be rain in the race. Qualifying early afternoon, the team made some improvements to secure a ninth-place starting position. During the afternoon, the rain started back up so the team put the new knowledge to good use and started the race on wet tires. Ian James handed the car off in sixth with one pit-stop to fuel and change drivers, and De Angelis took the wheel and crossed the checkered flag in third for the team’s first podium of the season.

Next up for the team is Motul Petit Le Mans where James and De Angelis will once again be joined by Aston Martin Works Driver, Darren Turner. The team returns to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, next weekend October 15-17, 2020.

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

