2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Set to Crown Champions in Southern California

After successfully embarking on an impressive season in the midst of tremendous uncertainty the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO is set to crown eight champions for the 2020 season. The best short course off road racers in the world will converge on Southern California’s Glen Helen Raceway for a season ending doubleheader,The General Tire Golden State Off Road Nationals Presented by Lucas Oil, beginning with Round 9 on Friday, October 16, and concluding with Round 10 on Saturday, October 17. In accordance with state and county health ordinances and restrictions surrounding public gatherings, the final event of the year will be closed to spectators and run exclusively for competitors.

With a heightened sense of intensity surrounding the 2020 season, the on track battles have been some of the most competitive in recent memory. Every class has welcomed multiple winners, and it’s made for several compelling title fights that will come down to the wire at Glen Helen. The battle in Pro 2 has emerged as a head-to-head showdown between defending champion Jerett Brooks and Doug Mittag. While Brooks’ class leading five wins have set the standard for success, it’s Mittag’s unparalleled consistency that has ultimately been the difference maker thus far. With only one finish off the podium Mittag has moved to the top of the Pro 2 standings and will carry a slim two point lead into the championship deciding doubleheader. When the 2020 season opened with a doubleheader at Glen Helen in July it was Brooks who prevailed with the weekend sweep, and he’ll look to duplicate that effort in order to wrap up a second consecutive Pro 2 title.

The battle for the Pro 2 title will come down to point leader Doug Mittag (81)or defending champion Jerett Brooks (77). Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

The competitiveness of Pro Lite has been on full display throughout the 2020 season, where heavy parity has provided three different race winners and six different podium finishers. Through it all Brock Heger has been able to find consistency and emerge as the front runner. The talented young driver has been a fixture in the battle for the checkered flag, and his ability to consistently run up front has led to a class leading four wins and a comfortable 22 point lead coming into Glen Helen. Heger is chasing a first career Pro Lite title, but the same can also be said for each of his main challengers Madix Bailey, Cole Mamer, and Christopher Polvoorde. There will be no shortage of drama when all four take to the track for the final two times this season.

Pro Lite point leader Brock Heger (left) and several other drivers will look to capture their first division title at Glen Helen.. Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

After a breakout season one year ago helped Eliott Watson prevail with his first Pro Buggy championship, the up-and-coming driver has taken another big step in his budding career this season by becoming a dominant force. Watson is in the midst of a six race win streak and is poised to put the finishing touches on a successful title defense at Glen Helen. He enjoys an incredible 50 point lead over the field and will look to win the final eight races of the season to cap 2020 off in memorable fashion.

Defending Pro Buggy champion and point leader Eliott Watson will look to complete his title defense by winning the final eight rounds of the season. Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

A pair of captivating head-to-head rivalries have headlined the seasons of both Turbo UTV and Production 1000 UTV. In Turbo UTV, reigning back-to-back champion Corry Weller comes into the final weekend in unfamiliar territory. While Weller has been as strong as ever, earning three wins and six podiums, it’s been the emergence of Ronnie Anderson that has thrown a wrench in her quest for the three-peat. After a dominant weekend at the previous event in which he won three races of his own, Anderson vaulted to the top of the standings and has an opportunity to lock up his first title. He sits seven points ahead of Weller, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion. In Production 1000 UTV, an incredibly consistent season by both Myles Cheek and Brock Heger has been exciting to watch. Virtually every race has come down to a one-on-one battle between the pair of rising stars, but Cheek has previled more often than not with six wins versus just two for Heger. While Heger’s past championship experience could be an asset coming into Glen Helen, he faces a 25 point deficit to Cheek, who is in search of his first championship.

The battle for the Turbo UTV title will come down to defending champion Corry Weller (1) and Ronnie Anderson (752). Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

As always, the trio of junior classes have been a source of some of the best racing in the series. With so much young talent and high car counts, it’s no surprise that this next generation of racers have produced an array of winners. In Mod Kart the four wins by Connor Barry, including two wins in the last three races, has positioned him atop the championship standings. He carries a 23 point lead into Glen Helen, looking to earn his first title. In JR2 Kart, five drivers sit within 22 points of one another, with point leader Talan Martin holding a slim six point lead over Rhyan Denney, with both riders in search of a first championship. Five different drivers have won a JR2 Kart race this season. In the entry level RZR 170 division defending champion George Llamosas has had to contend with a persistent challenge by TJ Siewers. The two youngsters have traded every win this season, where Llamosas has the edge with five wins compared to three for Siewers. However, Siewers has also finished on the podium at all eight races, while Llamosas has missed the top three twice. The difference in that consistency has put Siewers 11 points ahead coming into Glen Helen.

Point leader Connor Barry (left) will lead the Mod Kart field into action at Glen Helen in search of his first championship. Photo: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series