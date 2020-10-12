One of the best things about hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder has been the opportunity to get to know some of the biggest competitors and fans in the world of modern motorsports. Since the first season, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight one of the nicest guys we've ever had the chance to feature on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Rev. Martin L. Dunne III, author of 'What Could a Priest Know About Marriage?'

What was your first car? 1989 Mazda MX-6

What do you drive now? 2018 Toyota Camry

What is your dream car that you wish to own? 1965 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Only if literally no other option.

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? "Building a Company"

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Outstanding. I hope it motivates others to dream and do 'big.'

