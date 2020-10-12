Revved up with Waldorf - Martin Dunne, author of 'What Could a Priest Know About Marriage?' Featured

Monday, Oct 12 27
Revved up with Waldorf - Martin Dunne, author of &#039;What Could a Priest Know About Marriage?&#039;

One of the best things about hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder has been the opportunity to get to know some of the biggest competitors and fans in the world of modern motorsports. Since the first season, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight one of the nicest guys we've ever had the chance to feature on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Rev. Martin L. Dunne III, author of 'What Could a Priest Know About Marriage?'

What was your first car?  1989 Mazda MX-6
What do you drive now? 2018 Toyota Camry
What is your dream car that you wish to own? 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Only if literally no other option.
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? "Building a Company"
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Outstanding.  I hope it motivates others to dream and do 'big.'
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about the Rev. Martin L. Dunne III, follow him on social media:
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

