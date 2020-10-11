Finalists Announced for The NASCAR Foundation’s 10th Annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

The NASCAR Foundation announced today the four finalists for its 10th Annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, initiating a nearly month-long online fan vote to determine the award winner. The finalists were introduced on FOX Sports Race Hub during its pre-race coverage of the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the finale of the “Round of 12” in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The award, named in honor of the foundation’s late founder and chairwoman, is presented to a NASCAR fan who has done exceptional volunteer work on behalf of children in their community. This year marks the 10th annual presentation of the award, which to date has recognized 36 finalists with a total of $1,575,000 in contributions to the causes they represent.

The 10th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists include:

Daryl Farler of Franklin, Tennessee, a NASCAR fan for 35 years, represents Amputee Blade Runners of Tennessee, an organization that provides free running and sports prosthetics to lower-limb amputees seeking a more active lifestyle. He is a founder and volunteer for 10 years helping interview and mentor the children who seek their services.

Charlene Greer of Ormond Beach, Florida, a lifelong NASCAR fan, represents the Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler. Greer has volunteered and advocated for the organization for nine years and now serves on its Board of Directors. She helps to organize and fund its annual Honor Roll Banquet and Christmas celebration.

Larry Jordan of Dacula, Georgia, a NASCAR fan for 21 years, represents Angel Flight Soars, Inc., the original volunteer pilot organization that helps to strengthen families in crisis by eliminating the transportation concern for necessary medical care. Jordan has donated his time as a volunteer pilot for 21 years and flown over 115 mission flights for children and adults needing distant, specialized medical treatment.

Rich Langley of Virginia Beach, Virginia, a NASCAR fan for over 45 years, represents Roc Solid Foundation of North Carolina, an organization devoted to use the power of 'play' to defeat pediatric cancer. Langley has volunteered and led fundraising efforts for nine years while building 120 playsets and completing 25 travel projects across the U.S.

“Each of this year’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists stand out as amazingly kindhearted people who are avid NASCAR fans,” said Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “They each embody Betty Jane France’s compassionate spirit and mission to improve the lives of children.”

“These finalists are incorporating NASCAR and the excitement of the sport into the important work they do – enriching children’s lives. Each one of them is exceptional and I think our fans will have a tough choice voting for just one.”

Results of the fan vote – which begins today and runs through Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. (ET), conducted at NASCARfoundation.org/Award – will be announced virtually. Each of the finalists is guaranteed a minimum donation of $25,000 from The NASCAR Foundation with the overall winner receiving a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and the 2020 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.

