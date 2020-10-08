Mia Chapman Prepares for Debut at UTV World Championship

Professional off-road racer and Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman straps back into the driver’s seat this weekend at the UTV World Championship, which makes its debut in Lake Havasu, Arizona this weekend. Chapman’s first season as a desert racer continues with her returning to the #1837 Polaris RZR in the Pro NA class, teaming up with co-driver Erica Sacks to take on the challenging new course.

“I can’t wait to get back out in the desert for the UTV World Championship this weekend!” said Chapman. “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to race since making the switch to desert racing full time, so I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel again. I had a great time working with Erica at the Mint 400, so it’ll be awesome to have her alongside me again on Friday. The ultimate goal is to make sure that we finish, but we’re confident that it’s going to be a great day for us!”

After making the switch from short course racing to the desert for the 2020 season, Chapman made her first start in the new category in the Parker 250 and finished her debut race. She also made her debut as a driver at the Mint 400 in March, before launching her own podcast, Mia Chapman’s Free For All, in May, and returning to competition in short course as part of World Championship weekend at Crandon International Raceway just over a month ago.

Chapman will compete in the final race of the day on Friday, which will be a part of live streaming coverage produced by the event and distributed across numerous industry Facebook pages. She will also be a part of the event broadcast team itself for Saturday’s races. In addition to watching Chapman in action and behind the microphone during the race weekend, be sure to subscribe to Mia Chapman’s Free For All on Apple Podcasts , or listen now on Spreaker