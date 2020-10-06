DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Five FlagsSpeedway

Taylor Gray will get a bonus race of sorts Saturday at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East. When the schedule was originally announced, Gray planned on missing this race because he would not be 15 years old until March 25. When the pandemic pushed the race back to October, Gray was able to add this to his ARCA East schedule.

This will be Gray's fifth ARCA East start this season. In his four starts, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. In addition to those, he has also made 12 ARCA Menards Series starts with eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. He has also run two ARCA West races in the doubleheader at Utah Motorsports Campus earning one top-five finish.

Gray sits ninth in the ARCA East point standings since he missed the season opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February due to age restrictions. This will be the season finale for the East series since the schedule was shortened from eight to six races due to the pandemic.

The Pensacola 200 will stream live at 8 p.m. ET on Trackpass on NBC Gold. The race will be 200 laps (100 miles) and is to be run in three segments. The race will have two breaks, the first at, or near the conclusion of lap 75 and the second at, or near the conclusion of lap 150.