Kercie Jung Carries Momentum Into Final Two Races At Madera

Kercie Jung will continue her quest to visit victory lane at Madera Speedway when the California oval hosts the Short Track Shootout this Saturday night.

The eighth edition of the Short Track Shootout will include a 70-lap race for the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series, a series specifically for young racers between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.

The 15-year-old Jung enters Saturday’s race fourth in the division standings with just two races remaining. She’s hoping a trip to victory lane will help catapult her into the top-three in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series standings.

“It is very important for me to end the season in a positive manner because not only are we racing for a win, but we are also racing for a spot in the top-three in points,” said Jung. “In the first race of the year we finished 15th, but we’ve shown that we can be consistent every week and that’s given us a chance to race for a place in the top-three.”

Jung has consistently been racing near the front of the field, earning four top-five and six top-10 finishes in her last five starts at Madera, including finishes of second, third and fourth. Jung, who was also one of two drivers to recently better the track record at the third-mile track and has qualified inside the top-five in every race, is hoping she can turn that consistency into a trip to victory lane this weekend.

“To end the night in victory lane we need the car to be perfect,” said Jung, whose runner-up finish earlier this year matched the best finish for a female driver in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series. “We need to get away from the pack, get some really good starts and run a really consistent line. I have struggled a bit with my line in each of the previous races, but I feel like I’m getting the hang of it and I think that’ll help me get some good runs in these final two races.”

Jung said that her driver coach, Buddy Shepherd, has been a big help this year as she continues to learn and develop her racing skillset.

“Buddy Shepherd is always on the radio coaching me and teaching me new things,” Jung said. “Another struggle I’ve had this year would be my starts, because we’re in a totally different car than we had last year. I’ve been learning a lot on the starts this year and Buddy’s been helping me there too, so I’ve got a good feeling going about these last few races.”

