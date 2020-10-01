Former Winners & NASCAR's Ken Schrader Set To Compete At Springfield Mile Sunday

The current entry list for Sunday’s 27th Sportsman Nationals stock car race contains 4 former winners accounting for 17 victories in the 26 races held to date. The entry list to date includes the three five time winners of the Sportsman Nationals and the Springfield driver who captured the last two events. In addition, retired NASCAR driver, Ken Schrader, will also be behind the wheel of a Sportsman Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Nichols of Lovington (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) is the only driver to win 5 consecutive Sportsman races at Springfield and is the all-time Sportsman lap leader with 106 circuits in front. Springfield’s Wes O’Dell (1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000) and Petersburg’s Dennis Vandermeersch (1997, 1998, 2008, 2009, 2010) are two veterans who each have over 20 starts in Sportsman races at Springfield. Vandermeersch is the only driver to win a Sportsman race on the Springfield Mile in October, taking the rain delayed 1997 race.

Springfield’s Ethan Schnapp broke the run of Jeremy Nichols in 2018 taking the lead on lap 2 and leading the rest of the way. Last year Schnapp chased Nichols for 16 of the 20 miles before taking the lead for his second win on the Mile. Nichols followed Schnapp in second, with Shane Garrison third and O’Dell fourth.

Other entrants include former ARCA competitor Randy Huffman of Maroa, two generations of Farley’s (Jim Jr. & Jim III) from Springfield, Rick Wietekamp of Springfield, Steve Adams of Humboldt, Phil Moreland of Assumption and Darrell Dick of Monticello. Additional entries are expected before race time.

The 27th Sportsman Nationals returns to the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday, October 4. Grandstand ticket sales will be limited to 20% capacity in order to promote a safe atmosphere and allow for proper social distancing. In addition, face coverings will be required, temperatures will be checked upon arrival, and multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue.

To ensure a ticket, fans are encouraged to order online at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling the office at 217-764-3200. Tickets will also be available at the gate on raceday.

The 27th Sportsman Nationals is slated to take place at around 12 p.m., immediately prior to the 58th Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100.

Track Enterprises PR