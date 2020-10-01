Toyota Clinches 2020 ARCA Menards Series Manufacturer's Championship

After driving to victory at Memphis International Speedway on Saturday with Ty Gibbs, Toyota has captured its fifth manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series.

This is the fourth-consecutive ARCA title for Toyota. Earlier this season, Toyota set an ARCA Menards Series record with victories in 15 consecutive events. In 2019, Toyota clinched the title with 17 victories in 20 ARCA Menards Series events.

“Toyota is thrilled to have captured its fifth manufacturer’s championship in the ARCA Menards Series,” said Paul Doleshal, Group Manager, Motorsports and Assets, for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). “We are pleased to support four teams in the ARCA Menards Series, which gives a strong platform for our driver development program. The ARCA Menards Series is a great proving ground for these drivers and allows them to experience larger tracks for the first time. We are focused on continuing to show strength for the balance of the season and earning another driver’s championship.”

Toyota supports four teams – Venturini Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises and Bill McAnally Racing – that compete in the ARCA Menards Series. Ty Gibbs leads Toyota with six wins, while Chandler Smith and Michael Self have earned two victories each. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst and rookie driver Drew Dollar complete the winning success for Toyota this season. All of these victories have led Toyota to close on another ARCA milestone – its 100th ARCA victory. The manufacturer currently sits at 99 race wins.

Toyota first entered the ARCA Racing Series in 2007 and has captured five manufacturer’s titles (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) and six driver’s titles (2009, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019).

Toyota Racing PR