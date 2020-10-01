Mike Janis ready for the Texas Motorplex

Each race during the 2020 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series season has gotten progressively better for former world champion Mike Janis, pushing him into the points lead in the ultra-competitive class.

Based on his most recent result, that may mean his first victory is coming soon, which would go a long way in the veteran grabbing another world title in his blown Camaro. On the heels of a final round appearance in Gainesville, Janis will have a chance to grab a victory at the upcoming 35th annual AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, which takes place Oct. 14-18 at Texas Motorplex.

“I think we’re in a really good spot,” said Janis, who has six career NHRA Pro Mod wins. “We’re running well in some tough conditions and that’s been big. I feel really good with our combination and what we’ve been able to do. We keep refining things and we’re excited about what we can do these last few races.”

The race, which is presented by JBS Equipment, is the sixth event of the 2020 E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series season and will be shown on Fox Sports 2 (FS2). It also marks the penultimate race of the year, with the finale taking place later in the month at Las Vegas. That makes it a critical stop for Janis, along with the rest championship contenders, a list that includes reigning world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Chad Green, Jonathan Gray, Khalid alBalooshi, Kris Thorne and Brandon Snider.

All are currently within three rounds of Janis, with Jackson trailing by just 16 points. The parity has been evident thus far in the class, with the first four races featuring four different winners. Janis would like to add his name to the list, especially as the season approaches a critical time.

“We’ve got the car working better than it ever has been,” Janis said. “We’ve been able to adapt to all kinds of track conditions and we’re still getting down the track. That’s been a big deal for us. Having only two qualifying runs makes it tough, but we’ve been able to adapt and it’s actually benefitting us.”

Janis went to the semifinals in back-to-back races at Indy before racing to the finals in Gainesville. It puts the standout in position to win a championship, building his case thanks to a number of consistent performances. Janis has handled the pressure that comes with a world title chase before, knowing full well things could come down to the wire. It could be an exciting duel with the likes of Jackson down the stretch and Janis knows he will have to come up with clutch performances in Dallas.

“It’s definitely a good deal and we’re excited to battle it out,” Janis said. “For us, it’s a matter of getting out of our comfort zone. We’re going to be really aggressive. We’ve got plenty of parts in the trailer. It’s going to be an exciting finish.”

JBS Equipment is the presenting sponsor for the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series race in Dallas. The company is owned by NHRA Pro Mod competitor Justin Bond, and designs and manufactures the most technologically innovative spreaders, baggers, trailers, boxes and flingers in the industry. Each machine is custom-engineered at its state-of-the-art fabrication plant in Mission, British Colombia, making harvesting and spreading easier and more efficient for agricultural operations in North America.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service offers something for every kind of hot-rodding enthusiast. The class is highlighted by historic muscle cars, as well as a variety of late model American muscle cars.

The first of two E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service qualifying sessions takes place at 8:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 16, with the final session taking place at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. The first round of Pro Mod eliminations is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)