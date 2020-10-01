MAVTV Features a Wide Selection of LIVE Off Road and Automotive Racing, New Television Programming and Season Premieres

This October, MAVTV Motorsports Network is gearing up to bring race fans and automotive enthusiasts various new motorsports programming, season premieres and LIVE racing coverage.
This month’s LIVE race coverage begins with round eight of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series on Saturday, October 3, from Thunder Valley Motocross Park. Last year’s champion, Eli Tomac, is still in the championship hunt and is expected to challenge for the victory at his home track as the broadcast begins at 3 pm ET. On Sunday, October 4, MAVTV will have the ARCA Menards Series telecasted LIVE at 3 pm ET from Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Race one coverage of MotoAmerica Superbike Championship goes LIVE at 2 pm ET on Saturday, October 10, and at 4 pm ET begins the LIVE coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series finale from Fox Raceway at Pala. On Sunday, October 11, MAVTV is airing race two of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship from Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 1 pm ET. Finishing off the LIVE race coverage for October is another round of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on October 24 and 25. These telecasts are set to air at 5 pm ET on Saturday and 3 pm ET on Sunday from Laguna Seca.
New programming this month begins Sunday, October 4, with the Southwest Short Track Series scheduled at 2 pm ET and the NASCAR Pinty’s Canadian Series later that evening at 8:30 pm ET. The GT Grand Slam, which features four of the most prestigious GT3 racing events of the series, starts Monday, October 5, at 10 am ET. The F4 Championship, which serves as the transition series for talented young drivers moving out of karts classes and into the big cars, airs Tuesday, October 13, at 10 am ET. Saturday, October 17, the motorsports network will have new programming of the FIA Karting series. Watch the world’s most promising young drivers sharpen their skills on Saturday at 7 pm ET.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Crushing It! is a new series on MAVTV that takes viewers behind the scenes during the new Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live world tour, which features iconic jumps and epic crashes. The new season premieres Sunday, October 4, at 10 am ET. An all-new season of the Lokar Car Show premieres Friday, October 9, at 3:30 pm ET. And the hunt for the best performing street-legal race car is back on MAVTV with a new season of OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car returning on Friday, October 9, at 8 pm ET.
