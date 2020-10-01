IMSA, SCCA Announce Joint Effort to Develop Next Motorsports Generation

Both organizations are partnering to offer a clear-cut path for involvement in both amateur and professional U.S. road racing and foster the next generation of workers, crew and drivers.

IMSA and SCCA have had a symbiotic relationship for many years. IMSA events today involve many professional workers, competitors and crew who learned their craft through SCCA Road Racing. In fact, many of the same IMSA volunteers, drivers and crew members continue to participate in premier SCCA Road Racing amateur events. The new IMSA/SCCA effort acknowledges this mutual connection and looks to inform both “active” and “passive” motorsport enthusiasts as to the benefits of being an SCCA member and how Club racing can serve as a pathway to professional involvement in IMSA racing.

IMSA President John Doonan, himself an SCCA member, noted that IMSA is the ultimate destination for aspiring motorsports professionals, be it behind the wheel, on a team or operating the biggest sports car races in North America. Meanwhile, SCCA stands as the best place for aspiring motorsports professionals to start their path and hone their skills driving, crewing or working.

“As the leader in professional sports car racing for more than 50 years, IMSA has introduced millions to motorsports and the motorsports lifestyle,” Doonan said. “As the leader in amateur motorsports for more than 75 years, SCCA has provided an outlet for people to make motorsports a part of their life as drivers, crew, event organizers and officials.”

This cooperative effort includes a new SCCA Got Me Started campaign highlighting how SCCA members first became engaged in motorsports on their way to professional IMSA involvement. Mike Cobb, SCCA President/CEO, said personal stories shared through this campaign will mesh seamlessly with efforts the Club has taken to connect with those seeking ways to have fun with cars.

“Sports Car Club of America has been working to demystify motorsports for auto racing enthusiasts,” Cobb said. “SCCA Track Night in America and the longstanding Solo ® program offer low-barrier options for people to explore motorsports. If they wish to dive deeper into auto racing, the Summit Racing Equipment SCCA Road Racing program provides that opportunity for drivers, crew and volunteers. This new collaboration with IMSA is another spoke in SCCA’s wheel of influence for those looking to expand involvement and realize a professional career in IMSA road racing.”

Along with communicating to a wider audience about ways to get involved in sports car racing, the two organizations now will look to jointly establish certification curriculum for select specialties. The goal of the curriculum will be for all IMSA volunteers to be certified for specialties through SCCA. When applicable, IMSA and SCCA also will look to develop and test new technologies pertaining to operation of race events.

Also being discussed is a possible future ladder program through SCCA for young drivers, team members and officials with professional aspirations. Already today, SCCA Road Racing has car classes for previously eligible IMSA race cars, including Prototype X for Daytona Prototype and Le Mans Prototype cars, as well as older IMSA GTP vehicles. SCCA also offers the GT-X class for GT3, GT4 and TCR specifications.