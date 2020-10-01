2021 INDYCAR schedule features four Green Savoree Racing Promotions events

“Without great partners like Honda and Firestone as our title sponsors for these events, we wouldn’t be able to showcase world-class NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to our fans,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “The 2020 season obviously has been a challenge and unprecedented, but we are excited for a great event in three weeks when we return to the streets of St. Petersburg with INDYCAR and a limited number of spectators in attendance.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding as we’ve navigated this fluid situation around the pandemic,” Savoree continued. “Our team has worked very, very hard to hold as many events as possible this year while keeping the health and safety for all involved as the top priority.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and Honda Indy Toronto are on temporary downtown street circuits creating a festival atmosphere. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and Grand Prix of Portland are on natural terrain, permanent road courses at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a facility also wholly-owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, and Portland International Raceway, respectively.

All four races will continue to be held based on the ongoing guidance of the CDC and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with its events will remain the priority of Green Savoree Racing Promotions.