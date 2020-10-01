2021 INDYCAR schedule features four Green Savoree Racing Promotions events

With INDYCAR’s announcement today of its 2021 schedule, Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions will again showcase four NTT INDYCAR SERIES rounds next year and feature an expanded number of races to be broadcast on NBC.
 
Three of Green Savoree Racing Promotions’ U.S.-based events have moved to different weekends in 2021 from their traditional INDYCAR dates. The shifts provide for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and Grand Prix of Portland events to all be broadcast nationally on NBC. The Honda Indy Toronto race remains in mid-July and will air on NBCSN in the U.S. The Canadian television coverage will be announced at a later date.
 
Spanning venues in Canada and the Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Southeast portions of the U.S., the four 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES dates for the events owned and operated by Green Savoree Racing Promotions are as follows:
 
 
March 5-7
July 2-4
July 9-11
Sept. 10-12
 
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Lexington, Ohio)
Honda Indy Toronto (Toronto, Ont.)
Grand Prix of Portland (Portland, Ore.)
 
“Without great partners like Honda and Firestone as our title sponsors for these events, we wouldn’t be able to showcase world-class NTT INDYCAR SERIES races to our fans,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “The 2020 season obviously has been a challenge and unprecedented, but we are excited for a great event in three weeks when we return to the streets of St. Petersburg with INDYCAR and a limited number of spectators in attendance.
 
“We can’t thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding as we’ve navigated this fluid situation around the pandemic,” Savoree continued. “Our team has worked very, very hard to hold as many events as possible this year while keeping the health and safety for all involved as the top priority.”
 
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and Honda Indy Toronto are on temporary downtown street circuits creating a festival atmosphere. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio and Grand Prix of Portland are on natural terrain, permanent road courses at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a facility also wholly-owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions, and Portland International Raceway, respectively.
 
All four races will continue to be held based on the ongoing guidance of the CDC and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with its events will remain the priority of Green Savoree Racing Promotions.
 
To stay up to date on the latest news and the announcement of ticket sales for these INDYCAR events in 2021, visit the following Green Savoree Racing Promotions websites: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at gpstpete.com, Grand Prix of Portland at portlandgp.com, Honda Indy Toronto at hondaindy.com, and The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio at midohio.com

