DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Springfield Mile

Hailie Deegan is excited to return to her dirt roots on Sunday at the Springfield (Ill.) Mile for the only dirt-track race on the ARCA Menards Series schedule this season. Deegan started racing at the age of eight and has been the only female driver in the Lucas Oil Off Road Pro series, as well as regional series to win championships in 2013, 2015 and 2016, along with being the only youth to ever win the Lucas Oil Off Road Pro series Driver of the Year award (2016).

Deegan has never raced at the Springfield Mile before, but her dirt background will hopefully give her an advantage in her No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion. Although in this type of racing her DGR-Crosley team would prefer she keep all four wheels on the ground.

So far this year in 18 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned three top-five, 15 top-10 finishes and led 85 laps. With two races to go in the season, she is looking for her first win and is currently third in the driver point standings. She is leading the Bounty Rookie Challenge over Drew Dollar.

The Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100 from the Springfield Mile will be run on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Gold. The 100-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 30 and 75.