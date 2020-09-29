Kyle LeDuc and Toyo Tires Win Seventh Pro 4 Championship; Capture Fifth Victory in the 2020 Championship Off-Road Season

Kyle LeDuc and Toyo Tires® put a bow on the 2020 Championship Off-Road (COR) series season this weekend, taking home a fifth win and the COR Pro 4 Championship. The victory on Saturday was LeDuc’s third at Wisconsin’s Crandon International Raceway this year and his fifth of the 10-race season. As always, LeDuc relied on Toyo® Open Country® tires to get him to the finish line.

“This weekend marked the end to another memorable season with Toyo Tires,” said LeDuc. “We celebrated our seventh Pro 4 Championship and our 100th win together.”

Located in Crandon, WI, the International Raceway is one of the longest and fastest short-course tracks in the COR series circuit. At 1.5-miles in length, the course can see trucks hitting speeds that exceed 100 miles an hour. LeDuc and his #99 Monster Energy / Toyo Tires / WD-40 / Ford Raptor Pro 4 Truck dominated Saturday’s race, taking the checkered flag and beating out a tough field of drivers. On Sunday, LeDuc finished the race in fourth place securing enough points to earn the overall series championship. He also won the 2020 Crandon Pro 4 World Championship race earlier in September.

“Kyle LeDuc consistently dominates Pro 4 racing and brings home the championship year after year,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events and sponsorships, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “We are proud to say our Toyo Open Country tires have been part of his winning program for 15 years now; giving him the traction and durability he needs on the track race after race.

LeDuc is now a seven-time Pro 4 champion, including six Lucas Oil® Off-Road Racing Series Championships. He also has 105 short course wins in his career. His performance over the weekend continues an impressive racing season in 2020 for Toyo Tires and Team Toyo drivers.