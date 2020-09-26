Big-Block Supermodifieds Return To Thompson For World Series

Officials from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) and American-Canadian Tour (ACT) announced today that the Big-Block Supermodifieds of ISMA will be returning to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the 58th Annual World Series Of Speedway Racing. The ISMA Supermodifieds are one of 19 divisions that will be racing at Thompson as part of the World Series from Friday, October 9th through Sunday, October 11th. The breathtaking Big-Block Supermods will compete for 50 laps and will join the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale, along with the PASS Super Late Models on the final day of racing.



“The ISMA Supermodifieds are one of the most exciting divisions in pavement racing and we are happy to bring them back for their traditional visit to Thompson as part of the World Series," said PASS President Tom Mayberry. "The World Series is one of the biggest weekends of racing in New England and we are really happy to provide such a great card of short track racing to our fans."



The first ISMA Supermodified race to be held at Thompson as part of the World Series was in 1975 and was won by 9-time NASCAR Modified Champion, Richie Evans. Since ISMA returned to the World Series at Thompson in 2010, legendary names like Chris Perley, Ben Seitz, Dave Shullick, Jr., and Jon McKennedy have taken their Supermodifieds to the hallowed frontstretch victory lane.



Action will begin at Thompson Speedway on Friday, October 9th and will showcase feature races at approximately 6 PM for the STAR Late Models, Open Vintage Modifieds, Mini Stocks, STAR Modifieds, and Street Stock Open. On Saturday, October 10th, heat races for PASS Super Late Models and ACT Late Models will start at 2 PM, followed by qualifying for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and features for the North East Mini Stock Tour, Pro 4 Modified, NEMA Midgets, ACT Late Model Open, 350 Supermodifieds and Modified Open. On Sunday, October 11th, racing starts at 12:30PM featuring the Sunoco Modifieds, PASS Super Late Models, ISMA Supermodifieds, Limited Sportsman, NEMA Lites, SK Modifieds, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.



More information and the complete weekend schedule for the 58th Annual World Series can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.



The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America's premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and the Easter Bunny150 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.



PASS PR