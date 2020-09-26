Rowdy Energy to Sponsor Ken Gushi for Remainder of Formula Drift Pro Season

Rowdy Energy, the enhanced hydration formula energy drink created by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, announced today that it will serve as the primary sponsor on Ken Gushi's Greddy Performance Toyota Gazoo Racing GR Supra for the final three events on the 2020 Formula Drift Pro schedule beginning this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27, at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash. The sponsorship will continue with the event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth Oct. 30 - Nov. 1 and the series finale at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway Nov. 21 - Nov. 22, where Gushi is the defending winner.

Gushi, a Japanese-born driver who resides in California, has been drifting for more than 17 seasons since the sports' earliest days in the United States. He has produced multiple top-three finishes in the Formula Pro Championship standings and after the first two events on the 2020 schedule ranks 12th in the Pro Drift standings. In 2019, his first season as an owner-driver for Ken Gushi Motorsports, he finished 11th in the final standings and picked up his first victory since 2005 in the series finale at Irwindale Speedway.

"As Rowdy Energy continues to introduce new great-tasting flavors and expand the distribution of our transcending product, we are always looking for ways to increase brand awareness and feel that this partnership with Ken Gushi for the final three races on the Formula Drift Pro schedule will be a great way to reach new consumers," said Kyle Busch, co-founder of Rowdy Energy. "Ken is a fellow member of the Toyota Racing Family, a fellow owner-driver and as a fan favorite in the series we know that he will be a great ambassador for our brand."

"I am excited to announce our newest partnership with Rowdy Energy," Gushi said. "I've been following Kyle's attitude towards his racing career and personal life and couldn't agree any more with having a special formula designed to help you achieve your goals. The taste alone is what drew me to Rowdy Energy, but the brand's motto is what made me stay. We are excited to be given an opportunity to spread awareness among the fans that follow Formula Drift."

All Formula Drift events are streamed live via their website, http://www.formulad.com/live . To see an event live, go to http://www.formulad.com/ schedule for ticket information.

KBM PR