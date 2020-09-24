Monster Jam returns to action in Arlington in October

This. Is. Monster Jam! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into Arlington for a high-octane weekend at AT&T Stadium on October 24th and 25th. Monster Jam®, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began earlier this year, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets start at $30 and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, September 22nd, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on September 29th. Fans can still sign up to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Monster Jam is enthusiastic that fans are eager to attend a live event with family and friends and feel confident about their safety and well-being, as shown in multiple surveys. In order to meet and exceed those expectations, Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at AT&T Stadium to a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about AT&T Stadium’s Safe Stadium Policy can be found here. As an additional precaution for fans, a face covering is required for those age 2 and older. More information about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness can be found here.

Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from the comfort of their seat. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event. Additional information can be found here.

Arlington fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star truck lineup marks the first time in regular competition that the three Anderson siblings will battle against each other in the same Monster Jam event: the legendary Grave Digger® will be driven by Krysten; fan-favorite Adam trades his black and green wrecking machine for Megalodon®, the truck that redefined the phrase “jumping the shark” and set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title for the most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck; and in a limited-time, special appearance, Ryan gets behind the wheel of Bakugan Dragonoid™.

12-time Monster Jam World Finals® champion Tom Meents will be competing in Max-D™ Fire, while Todd LeDuc aims to crush the competition in Monster Energy®. Linsey Weenk will compete in Lucas Oil Crusader®. Rounding out this world-class roster are GUINNESS WORLD RECORD title holders Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® and Bari Musawwir in Zombie™, both featured in the August Discovery Channel TV special Monster Jam: Breaking World Records. Cory Rummell vies for the championship in Rage, while father and son duo Matt Pagliarulo and Nick Pagliarulo take to the track in Jester and Kraken, respectively. Axe, driven by Chris Koehler, claims the last spot in the epic 12-truck lineup.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 2020 7:00pm

Sunday, October 25, 2020 3:00pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

TRUCK LINEUP: Megalodon® driven by Adam Anderson; Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Ryan Anderson; Grave Digger® driven by Krysten Anderson; Max-D™ Fire driven by Tom Meents; Monster Energy® driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driven by Bryce Kenny; Zombie™ driven by Bari Musawwir; Lucas Oil Crusader® driven by Linsey Weenk; Axe driven by Chris Koehler; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo and Rage driven by Cory Rummell.

**Truck and driver line-up subject to change

TICKETS: Tickets start at $30 each*

Tickets will be available for purchase online at SeatGeek.com.

*Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

