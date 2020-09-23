CARS Tour Press Release: $30,000To Win Old North State Nationals to be Held at Greenville-PickensSpeedway October 24-25th

The biggest paying and most prestigious Late Model Stock race of 2020, the Heritage Transportation Risk Management “Old North State Nationals” presented by GXS Wraps, will move south to Greenville-Pickens Speedway and the $86,875 total purse will travel with it on October 24th-25th.

The move comes on the heels of North Carolina governor’s decision to continue to restrict fan attendance at race tracks to just 50 total people.

The 200 lap race will pay $30,000 to win and $1,250 to take the green flag with additional purse money up for grabs. The event format will remain the same as a season ago, with qualifying and qualifying races determining the starting field. The main event will once again be just a six (6) tire race with controlled cautions utilized to change tires and add fuel. Tire changes and fuel additions cannot take place on the same controlled caution, creating a multi pit stop race for teams.

Heritage Transportation Risk Management will be the new title sponsor of the “South Carolina” edition of the Old North State Nationals, with annual supporter GXS Wraps presenting qualifying races on Saturday night October 24th. In addition, Busy Beaver Tree Service of Greenville, South Carolina will award $2,000 to the leader of lap 50, 100, and 150 on Sunday’s main event; while Peformancecenter Racing Warehouse will also award $500 to the driver who leads the most laps. Each qualifying race winner and the last chance race winner will add an additional $250 to their winnings check. Over the four weeks leading up the event Greenville-Pickens Speedway will host a Facebook Live drawing for two (2) free tires every Wednesday for teams that have filed their entry form online to encourage early entry by competitors.

“It has been a challenging year with everything that has been going on. We’ve had to move dates, relocate to different race tracks, and faced numerous other challenges behind the scenes to get this season completed in its entirety,” explained CARS Tour owner, Jack McNelly. “I think with today’s announcement that we are moving the Old North State Nationals to Greenville-Pickens, people will see that while many big races have canceled, the CARS Tour is doing what it takes to make things happen the way we said we were going to. I think teams, drivers, and fans will get the biggest and best weekend of Late Model Stock Car racing in the country on October 24th and 25th.”

The weekend will kick off with an optional test day on Friday October 23rd that is free to attend for fans.

Saturday’s qualifying night presented by GXS Wraps will set the 28 car starting field. Single car qualifying will lock in the top five starters and pay $250 for the Hedgecock pole position. Positions 6th through 21st will be determined by 25 lap qualifying heat races, with positions 22nd through 26th set by a 25 lap last chance race. The final two positions in the field will be awarded to the highest non-qualified driver in CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship owner points. Following the night’s racing action, the Tyler Hatley Band will kick off a post-race concert and party to cap off the night.

The biggest payday of the year for Late Model Stocks will take place on Sunday afternoon, October 25th and feature 200 green flag laps of racing. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and attend the Windshield Deep (short) Trackside Live pre-race show on the speedway concourse prior to the field taking the green flag at 3pm.

“Even though we are having to move the Old North State Nationals out of state, I think Greenville-Pickens will be a great facility to host such a big event. A big thanks goes to Heritage Risk Management, GXS Wraps, and Anthony Anders for helping make this all happen,” noted Series Director, Chris Ragle. “This race will be the biggest Late Model Stock race in the country this year without question. If you’re a competitor you have to be here to race against the best, if you’re a race fan then this is the ticket you need to buy. You will see one guy win $30,000 and on the same afternoon we will crown a 2020 Late Model Stock champion. It will be an awesome way to close out such a difficult season.”

Tickets for the Old North State Nationals are on sale now only at www.carsracingtour.com , and reflect heavy savings for those purchasing in advance.

General admission tickets to Saturday’s qualifying race day and concert are $15.00 in advance and $22.00 the day of the event for adults thirteen years of age and older. Kids twelve and under are free with a paid adult. Trackside parking spots are $13 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Sunday afternoon’s 200 lap main event, general admission ticket will be $23 in advance and $30 the day of the event for adults thirteen years of age and older. Kids twelve and under are free with a paid adult. Trackside parking spots are $13 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Camping for the event weekend is free and heavily encouraged by both CARS and Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

CARS Tour PR