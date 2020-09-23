ARCA West Returns To The Bullring At LVMS

NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series West makes its second visit of the season to The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, for the General Tire 150.

Four series rookies at Bill McAnally Racing aim to build on the success they experienced at the 3/8-mile oval, when the series kicked off its 2020 season back in February.

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Love led laps early in that race and finished in the runner-up spot in the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry. The Menlo Park, Calif., driver returns to Vegas with the lead in the championship standings. He has three wins, two poles and seven top fives in seven starts.

Gracie Trotter grabbed a fourth-place finish in making her series debut in the No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry at that first race. The 19-year-old from Denver, N.C., has maintained that pace, with top-five finishes in all five short track races this year. She is third in the standings – with five top fives and seven top 10s.

Giovanni Scelzi recovered from an early incident in the first Vegas race, to pilot the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS/Curb Records Toyota Camry to a 10th-place finish. Scelzi, 18, of Fresno, Calif., is fifth in the championship standings – two points out of fourth. Along with notching his first career pole award this year, he has registered five top fives and six top 10s.

Holley Hollan drove the No. 50 JBL / NAPA Filters/NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry to a 12th-place finish in the season opener. The 18-year-old from Broken Arrow, Okla., has continued in her transition from open-wheel racing on dirt to competing in stock cars on asphalt. She is seventh in the standings – with five top-10 finishes.

Saturday’s ARCA West race – the eighth of 11 events on this year’s schedule – is part of a big NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Competition on the nearby 1.5-mile track will feature the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday, the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

NAPA AUTO PARTS will be represented at Saturday’s race, with involvement from the NAPA Distribution Center in Las Vegas and NGK. It will also feature a VIP guest crew member for the event.

