Ty Gibbs dominated the Toyota 200 presented by Crosley Brands on Saturday afternoon at Winchester Speedway. Gibbs, piloting the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, started on the pole and led 199 of the 200 laps to claim his fifth win of 2020.

Michael Self claimed the runner-up spot and led one lap throughout the event. Self edged Gibbs on lap 79 following a restart to earn a point towards the championship. The series points leader from Salt Lake City, Utah, leaves with 11 top five and 16 top 10 finishes in 2020.

Bret Holmes started fourth on the leaderboard and finished third on Saturday. Holmes, piloting the No. 23 Holmes II Excavation Chevrolet, recorded his 11th top five and 16th top 10 finish of the season. The Alabama native entered the event sitting one point behind Self.

Jesse Love and Taylor Gray rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Drew Dollar, Mike Basham, Eric Caudell, Brad Smith and Con Nicolopoulos.

Three drivers recorded their first career top 10 finishes on Saturday at Winchester.

Brad Smith, making his 363rd career ARCA Racing Series start since 1988, recorded his first top 10 by placing ninth.

Con Nicolopoulos and Eric Caudell also recorded their first career top 10 finishes. Nicolopoulos took home 10th while Caudell crossed the line in 8th.

Wayne Peterson and Owen Smith went to the garage in the completion of four laps.

Hailie Deegan’s day was cut short after making contact with the outside wall with around 90 laps to go. She also made contact with the outside wall prior to the incident that eliminated her No. 4 Ford from the 200-lap event. The California native will leave Winchester with a 12th-place finish.

A total of 14 drivers started the 100-mile event at the half-mile oval in Indiana.

The series heads to Memphis Motorsports Park for the Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 on September 26th. The event will air live on MAVTV at 7:00 p.m. ET.