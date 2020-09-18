DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Winchester Speedway

The ARCA Menards Series is full of action this week. Coming off a short-track race last night on the high banks of Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, now the series heads north to another fast half-mile track, Winchester (Ind.) Speedway. Hailie Deegan loves short-track racing, so doing two of them in three days is a great week for her. Deegan will compete in the No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion for her first start at Winchester in any series.

Last night she finished sixth at Bristol after fighting a very tight car early in the race. It improved after each stop for adjustments and was pretty good by the end of the race. The team is not racing the same Ford at Winchester tomorrow.

So far this year in 16 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned three top-five, 14 top-10 finishes and led 85 laps. With four races to go in the season, she is still looking for her first win and is currently third in the driver point standings, 49 points out of first place and 48 points out of second.

The ARCA Menards Series ARCA 200 presented by Crosley Brands from Winchester Speedway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on TrackPass on NBC Gold and tape delayed on MAVTV at 6 p.m. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.