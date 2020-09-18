DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Winchester Speedway

DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Winchester Speedway
Hailie Deegan, No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion
 
The ARCA Menards Series is full of action this week. Coming off a short-track race last night on the high banks of Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, now the series heads north to another fast half-mile track, Winchester (Ind.) Speedway. Hailie Deegan loves short-track racing, so doing two of them in three days is a great week for her. Deegan will compete in the No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion for her first start at Winchester in any series.
 
Last night she finished sixth at Bristol after fighting a very tight car early in the race. It improved after each stop for adjustments and was pretty good by the end of the race. The team is not racing the same Ford at Winchester tomorrow.
 
So far this year in 16 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned three top-five, 14 top-10 finishes and led 85 laps. With four races to go in the season, she is still looking for her first win and is currently third in the driver point standings, 49 points out of first place and 48 points out of second.
 
The ARCA Menards Series ARCA 200 presented by Crosley Brands from Winchester Speedway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on TrackPass on NBC Gold and tape delayed on MAVTV at 6 p.m. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.
 
Deegan on Winchester: "I'm excited to race at Winchester tomorrow. I think a lot of what we learned at Bristol last night will carry over to tomorrow. The tracks are similar and the weather looks good there so we'll actually be able to practice, unlike last night with the rain. I've never raced there before, so I've watched film from there and having raced at a similar track last night will probably help me the most. It should be a fun race."
 
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
Taylor Gray will be making his first career start in any series at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway tomorrow in the No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion. Coming off a seventh-place finish at another fast half-mile track last night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Gray is ready for Winchester. He feels confident much of what he learned at Bristol last night will apply to tomorrow's race as well.
 
Gray ran well in his first start at Bristol last night, especially considering the rookie had never turned a lap there. The scheduled practice was canceled due to rain, so he spent the first part of the race getting a feel for the track and finding his marks. He finished seventh despite having a right-rear tire going down in the closing laps of the race.
 
In 13 ARCA Menards Series starts this season (including East and West starts), he has achieved seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. In the two races where he was not in the top 10, he finished 11th. He is 11th in points despite only running nine of the 16 races this season since the 15-year-old rookie is not eligible to compete at the larger tracks.
 
Gray on Winchester: "I can't wait for the race at Winchester tomorrow. I've never been there, but that looks like a really cool track and it will be a lot of fun. We had a solid race at Bristol last night and I think a lot of what I learned there will carry over to tomorrow's race. We're racing a different Ford Fusion, but I know it will be just as good since Blake (Bainbridge, crew chief) and the DGR-Crosley guys always bring fast Fords to the track. "

DGR Crosley PR

Speedway Digest Staff

