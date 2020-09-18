GMS Racing ARCA Bristol Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer started second for Thursday night's event at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mayer swapped for the lead through the opening laps and pitted from second during the first race break of the night. Mayer pitted under caution prior to the second race break of the night for a chassis adjustment. Mayer was able to climb through the field and retake the lead prior to the second race break. Mayer retook the lead on the restart following the second race break and went on to win the race.

- Mayer completed the sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night, winning in the Gander Trucks race prior to the ARCA Menards Series race.

- This is Mayer's fourth straight ARCA Menards Series win. This is Mayer's fourth victory in five ARCA East starts in 2020.

- Mayer leads the Sioux Chief Showdown points standings with one race remaining in the challenge. Mayer continues to lead the ARCA East points standings by 26 points over second place.

"Tonight has been awesome! This GMS crew, even over on the truck side, we were fast all night, we were fast when we unloaded. We hardly did anything to it, just some trackbar stuff is all we needed. It put us in victory lane obviously. I'm so proud of have this Bart Starr Children's Fund. It's a special one, it's linked with the Lombardi Foundation and that's a big deal for all of us Wisconsinites. I didn't expect that compliment from Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and this coming after our JRM announcement is huge. Obviously, everyone believed in me and we proved it this weekend that we can do it. I love this momentum. We're just going to keep it going. Bristol just suites me. I'm really proud to have all these guys with me and everyone at GMS is just so special. Everyone at the shop who put this car together, everyone who put the truck together. They know what they're doing here and that makes my job a lot easier and I can't thank Armour Guard, Team Chevy and the Starr Foundation enough for coming on board."