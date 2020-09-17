Nicholas Risitano begins with EuroNASCAR 2 podium at Vallelunga

The 2020 season of Nicholas Risitano began with the podium conquered in the EuroNASCAR 2 Division on his hometrack at Vallelunga. The Rome native driver grabbed the third place in the Race 2 of the Italian round at the wheel of his #12 Camaro fielded by Solaris Motorsport, while Francesco Sini brought home twice the seventh position in the EuroNASCAR PRO top class. At the end of the Vallelunga season opener, Risitano is fourth in the EuroNASCAR 2 standing, while Sini is fifth with only 11 points gap to the EuroNASCAR Pro leadership.



Nichlas Risitano improved his performances session by session, gaining confidence with the car and the team. After the fifth row in the qualifying, the Italian driver recovered until the fifth position, stopping his come back only due the safety car. The Race 2 saw the driver of the #12 Camaro sponsored by Sanity System ending a great race on the podium, with Risitano that grabbed the third place under the checkered flag after a fierce battle on the track.



"It was an incredible weekend, the guys of the team did their best to give me a great car and I wanted to thank them with a huge result. We managed to do it, but, most important, now I know that I have a car and a team that will allow me to have a great season. I can't wait for Zolder, my Sanity System Camaro wants a victory!", said Risitano.



In the EuroNASCAR PRO Division, Francesco Sini had a good weekend, where the Pescara native driver was able to stay stably in the top positions, fighting all the weekend long with the the best protagonist of the European NASCAR series. "Ringhio" set two smart races thinking to the standings and brought home two seventh positions under the checkered flag. In the EuroNASCAR PRO Division standings Sini is now fifth, with only 11 point to the leader: "The level of the PRO class is very high this season, I think there will be many drivers able to win a race. Each placement will be fundamental, it will be very important to not score a 0. The collaboration with CAAL Racing did a great boost to us, we are competitive and with the same pace of the top drivers. I want to go in Zolder e try to grab the podium!" said Francesco Sini.



Next round of the European NASCAR is scheduled in Belgium in two weeks on the track dedicate do Gilles Villeneuve, ready to host new four races of the European NASCAR series.

Solaris Motorsport PR