DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan is looking forward to racing her No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion in Thursday's Bush's Beans 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. She always enjoys racing at short tracks, and this high-banked concrete oval especially suits her driving style. The laps click off quickly, things happen fast and there is little time to figure out how to make the car handle well.

Deegan has three prior starts at Bristol in the former K&N Series East (now ARCA East). Her best finish came last fall driving for DGR-Crosley when she completed all the laps and finished ninth.

So far this year in 15 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned three top-five, 13 top-10 finishes and led 85 laps. With five races to go in the season, she is still looking for her first win and is currently third in the driver point standings, 49 points out of first place and 47 points out of second.

The ARCA Menards Series Bush's Beans 200 from Bristol Motor Speedway will be run on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.

Deegan on Bristol: "Right now my goal is to win a race by the end of the season. My DGR-Crosley team has come a long way, especially on our short-track program. I have more experience on short tracks and I know what I need out of my car. One thing I have had to adjust to is that sometimes you need to go slower to be faster. When I was racing off-road trucks, to go faster you drove harder. Now my spotter (Eric Holmes) is always reminding me to back up my corners and not drive so hard in to get better laps times.