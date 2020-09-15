On the Track or the Street, Hawk Performance Delivers Unmatched Stopping Power

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Hawk Performance is its “Official Brake Pad.” Hawk Performance delivers premium friction products that stop drivers faster and last longer for racers and all-around car enthusiasts.

“SVRA and Hawk have a great history together,” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Many of our car owners already use Hawk Performance products and have done so for years. I am delighted to make our relationship an official partnership.”

Whether a driver is looking to cut seconds off their track time or needs superior stopping power for their large vehicles, Hawk Performance has the products to keep people safer. Hawk brake pads are also ideal for anyone who wants a clean, quiet braking solution, or that doesn’t want to think about brakes and rotors.

"Hawk Performance is truly excited to be partnering with SVRA,” said Chad Nicoletti, Hawk Marketing Lead. “As racers and car guys, our team is honored to be a part of the fantastic vintage racing put on by SVRA. We feel our product offerings support SVRA’s member base well, and we look forward to being a big part of the success of SVRA in 2021.”

By leveraging extensive on-track experience and technology used in aerospace and military, Hawk Performance makes the best brake pads and rotors for all vehicle requirements. Hawk's patented HP+ compound has been the go-to choice for Autocross and other braking needs. The latest generation HP+ maximizes stopping power and fade resistance while improving street and track versatility. The new HP+ exhibits lower pad wear and improved rotor wear. Simultaneously, this technology can be quieter, less dusty, and provide lower temperature sensitivity for improved modulation and driver confidence.

Hawk Performance joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA sponsors. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, Remington, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Cook Wealth Management, EAROS, and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Sponsorship agreements with powerful brands are combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the high net worth demographic in the paddock for sponsorship attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.