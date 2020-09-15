YouTube TV Adds MAVTV Motorsports Network to New Add-on Package

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only multichannel television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, announced today that it has signed a distribution deal with YouTube TV that will bring some of the most exciting forms of motorsports content only found on MAVTV to the subscription streaming service’s newest add-on package, Sports Plus.



“It is an honor having MAVTV available on such an impressive platform, with such a renowned brand, and in the company of so many other great sport channels,” said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. “Our goal is to entertain YouTube TV’s subscribers with the greatest accumulation of motorsports programming available in one place in the world.”



Sports Plus is a new add-on package for YouTube TV that’s perfect for sports fans and includes seven sports networks - including MAVTV - for $10.99 per month. With Sports Plus, YouTube TV members will have access to unlimited grassroots racing from across the globe, including drag racing, late model dirt, tractor pull, short course off-road, drifting, ice racing and everything in between. The addition of MAVTV on YouTube TV comes at a perfect time as live coverage continues all month long with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships, ARCA Menards Series and MotoAmercia’s SuperSport series.



YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top networks through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy.



MAV TV PR