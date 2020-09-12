Dauenhauer grabs the first EuroNASCAR 2 pole of the season

Hendriks Motorsport rookie Tobias Dauenhauer was impressive in his first ever NASCAR Whelen Euro Series qualifying session at the Autodromo di Vallelunga. The German grabbed the first EuroNASCAR 2 pole position of the season with a dominant 1'40.574 lap around the 4 Kilometers of the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi at the wheel of the #50 Mustang at the end of the 30-minute session.



“I’m very happy to perform well as a rookie in my first EuroNACAR race weekend,” said the Hendriks Motorsport driver. “The car was just perfect, Hendriks Motorsport did an incredible job. I’m so excited to be part of the series with my partner RZ Oil Germany this year. I’m really looking forward to the first race and I hope we can keep up the good pace we had in Qualifying. Everything is possible today, so we just have to keep on working.”



Dauenhauer, who already impressed earlier this year by finishing second in the EuroNASCAR Esports Series on iRacing, inflicted a .328 gap to fellow rookie Andreas Jochimsen. The DF1 Racing driver of the #66 Chevrolet was followed by another newcomer, Feed Vict Racing’s Simon Pilate, making it an all rookie top-3.



Two NWES veterans, Hendriks Motorsport’s Vittorio Ghirelli and Feed Vict Racing’s Alessandro Brigatti, rounded out the top-5.



Alex Ciompi, ENES Champion Andre Castro, Vladimiros Tziortzis, Guillaume Dumarey and Nicholas Risitano completed the top-10.



Due to a technical infringement, Jochimsen was given a 3-position penalty on the grid that demoted him to 5th on the grid. Pilate, Ghirelli and Brigatti all gained a spot.



Julia Landauer was quickest in the Lady Trophy in 12th place at the wheel of the #11 PK Carsport Camaro, while Arianna Casoli led the Legend Trophy in 18th position.



EuroNASCAR 2 Round 1 will go live from the Delphix / NSR American Festival Of Rome at 12:10 CEST. The race will be broadcasted live on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Youtube channel, Facebook page, Twitch profile, on Motorsport.tv and for the first time in Italy on the 228 SKY Channel MS Motor TV.

NWES PR