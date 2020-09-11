2020 DAYTONA 200 Presented by Comoto at Daytona International Speedway Canceled

Racing News
Friday, Sep 11 54
2020 DAYTONA 200 Presented by Comoto at Daytona International Speedway Canceled

The 79th DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto, America’s most historic motorcycle road race, held at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, has officially been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and operated by the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), the DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto was postponed from its original date of March 14 and rescheduled to be a part of Fall Cycle Scene on Saturday, Oct. 17.

In addition, the Midway, located between the venue and International Speedway Blvd., as well as Harley-Davidson Thunder Alley and all of its activities during Fall Cycle Scene, will not be in operation.

“The DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto is a very important part of Daytona International Speedway and the fabric of our great community,” said track president Chip Wile. “We are all faced with difficult decisions this year, and this was definitely one of them. We will miss not having the iconic motorcycle race and fans in our region but look forward to welcoming the event back as part of Bike Week 2021.”

The 2021 DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto is scheduled to return on Saturday, March 13, 2021, during Bike Week At DAYTONA (March 5-14). The 57-lap, 200-mile event will showcase 600cc sportbikes on the Speedway’s 3.51-mile DAYTONA Road Course. Kyle Wyman is the event’s latest winner, capturing the checkered flag in March of 2019.

The roots of the DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto go back to the sands of Daytona Beach where they began racing on a 4.2-mile shoreline course in 1937 before moving the event to Daytona International Speedway in 1961 and incorporating the high banks of the “World Center of Racing.” This marks the second time in history that the DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto was not held. The other was from 1942-46 due to World War II.

 

Customers who purchased tickets to the 2020 DAYTONA 200 presented by Comoto will be offered a 120% credit to any American Flat Track (AFT) Events race held through October 2021 or a full refund. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

The status of the DAYTONA TT, the season-opening race for the AFT season that was also postponed in March, will be addressed by AFT officials in the near future. The Championship Cup Series (CCS), which traditionally conducts a motorcycle road-racing program at DAYTONA each October, is expected to announce its plans as well.

 

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on TwitterFacebookInstagramPinterestYouTube and by downloading Daytona International Speedway's mobile app, for the latest speedway news throughout the season. Fans can also log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

 

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Western Midget Racing returns to Petaluma Speedway Eldora's Intercontinental Classic Opener Goes to Josh Richards »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top