Jeff Dyer makes CAS Sprint Car Series debut Saturday at Central Arizona Speedway

At the outset of 2020, veteran Southern California racer Jeff Dyer had big plans for a busy racing season that would see him in competition nearly every weekend in either the California Lightning Sprint Car Series, USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, or multiple 360 events in the west. Those plans were largely altered with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. However, this Saturday night, September 12, at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona, Dyer will be making his long-awaited 360 debut in the brand-new CAS Sprint Car Series.

Thus far in 2020, Dyer has only raced six times. All those races have been in his Lightning Sprint Car in three different states (California, Arizona, and Colorado). This Saturday on the 3/8-mile clay track in the Copper State, the Yucca Valley, California resident will be jumping up to the #4 ITI chassis/Van Dyne Engine 360 sprint car. It will be the first race for the car that Dyer and his crew put together last winter. Last weekend Dyer, 37, shook the car down at a practice session at Perris Auto Speedway. The car performed flawlessly and is race-ready for this Saturday.

Saturday will not only be Dyer’s first time in his new ride, but it will also be his first-time racing at the Central Arizona Speedway. In addition, it will be the first night out as a car owner for his wife Christina Dyer, who made her on track racing debut in a kart race at Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville two weeks ago.

Dyer’s best finish thus far in 2020 was a second-place finish at the lightning sprint car race at Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.

The CAS Series is the newest sprint car racing series in the country. It debuted with several of the west’s top drivers in action last Saturday and Sunday at the same Central Arizona Speedway that will host this Saturday’s race. For fans who would like to watch Dyer in action on Saturday, the first green flag of the night will fly at 7:00 PM. The track is located at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner in Casa Grande, Arizona (85194). The track phone number is (520) 709-0718 and the track website is at the following link http://centralarizonaspeedway.com/

Several sponsors have jumped on board to help get the new car on the track. They are Glenn Sels Engineering, John Springstead Racing, Hair Cuts By Susan, Carlos, T Shirts By Timeless, Circle Track Performance, Amsoil, and Safe House. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2020 and 2021, call or send an e-mail to the contact information at the top of this page.

Dyer Racing PR