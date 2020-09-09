The Heart of Racing Team enjoyed their best finish yet of the 2020 season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today. Drivers Ian James, Roman De Angelis and Aston Martin works driver Darren Turner were behind the wheel of the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, and once again proved the team’s capability as a competitive GTD contender.
Starting from the back following a tire-strategy decision, Ian James navigated the rocky start and put in three expert stints, gaining ground to hand the car over in fifth shortly past the two-hour mark. In jumped De Angelis who put in a clean stint despite a seat issue causing the team to make an impromptu driver change. Having dropped back a couple of places with the change, Turner took the wheel and again had the Aston Martin moving up positions. With less than two hours to go, Turner, in seventh, was chasing down those in-front. De Angelis returned to the wheel for the final stint bringing the car home in sixth.
Following the team’s eighth-place result last time out at Virginia, and after this weekend’s progress despite damper gremlins limiting practice time and hampering qualifying, the team continues to make headway with the car.
The team looks forward to the next race, the Acura SportsCar Challenge at Mid Ohio, September 25-27, 2020.
Season-Best Result For The Heart of Racing Team
The Heart of Racing Team enjoyed their best finish yet of the 2020 season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta today. Drivers Ian James, Roman De Angelis and Aston Martin works driver Darren Turner were behind the wheel of the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, and once again proved the team’s capability as a competitive GTD contender.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- The Ticket Clinic Posts USF2000 Fastest Lap Award
- State of the Sport Offers Provisional Schedules for Three Series, New Features for 2021 Season
- Papadakis Racing is back on track with two-car Toyota team
- Big Second Half Propels No. 25 BMW to GTLM Win in TireRack.com Grand Prix
- Comeback Captains: Castroneves and Taylor Win TireRack.com Grand Prix