Statement from NTT INDYCAR SERIES Regarding Mid-Ohio Doubleheader Weekend

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next weekend, with doubleheader races scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing action at an excellent venue.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions will contact customers soon with guidance regarding event attendance.

Saturday’s race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race will be broadcast on NBC beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

NTT IndyCar Series PR