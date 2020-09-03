Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Named Official Sanctioning Body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion

Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) has been named the new sanctioning body of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (WRLS), officials from both WRLS and HSR announced today.



In the new multi-year partnership, HSR will provide expertise in vetting entries for authenticity, competitor and participant registration and full technical scrutineering for both the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion.



Established in the mid-1970s, HSR is currently operated by David Hinton, who acquired majority ownership of the organization in 2012 in partnership with the late George Tuma. Hinton has served as HSR President ever since, and under his leadership the organization has seen one of the biggest periods of growth in the more than 40-year history of HSR.



"It is a true honor for HSR to be chosen as the new sanctioning body for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Monterey Pre-Reunion," said Hinton, who is also a regular participant in both events. "The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion has always been one of the most prestigious events on the worldwide motorsport calendar, and HSR looks forward to continuing the very high standards of race cars and driving we have all come to expect at this event."



Hinton introduced the instantly successful HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour presented by IMSA in 2014 and followed with the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour two years later.



Both "HSR Classics" quickly rivaled in popularity HSR's oldest blockbuster event, the HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, which is set for its 43rd running next year.



"The Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion has been the crown jewel of historic and vintage racing in the USA since it was established in 1974," Hinton said. "We look forward to continuing this growth and success working with our friends at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the County of Monterey."



“Our intent is to continue evolving the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion to new levels of excitement by continuing to attract and present the very finest historic and authentic race cars that owners want to drive and fans want to see,” explained John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “In partnership with HSR, we will continue this journey.”



The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is the largest event held during the famed Monterey Classic Car Week. More than 500 race cars are invited to compete in this internationally recognized motorsports celebration each year and are accepted based on each car's authenticity, race provenance and period-correct compliance.

