MAVTV September Broadcast Schedule Features Sunday Takeovers of “Stacey David's GearZ” Along With New Seasons of ATV Motocross Championship, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series and More

MAVTV September Broadcast Schedule Features Sunday Takeovers of “Stacey David&#039;s GearZ” Along With New Seasons of ATV Motocross Championship, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series and More

MAVTV Motorsports Network has announced its programming schedule for September, which will get underway on Saturday, September 5, with a 10:00 a.m. ET broadcast showcasing the best professional and amateur motocross racers competing in the new ATV Motocross National Championship season.

The attention then shifts towards Stacey David's GearZ on Sunday, September 6, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Gearheads will enjoy the custom car builds, transformations and makeovers all month long as the high-octane show is scheduled to take over every Sunday of the month, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

Special programming of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League finale is featured on Sunday, September 13. Tune in at 9:30 p.m. ET to watch 28 of the best eNASCAR contestants battle for $200,000 and the right to be crowned the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Champion. The next day, on Monday, September 14, the Motorsports Network will bring viewers moto two coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Finally, closing out the network's September broadcast schedule are telecasts of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series on Wednesday, September 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series on Monday, September 28, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
 

MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before. With a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.
 
Race fans who don’t have MAVTV should contact their local cable, satellite, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providersshows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

MAVTV Broadcast Schedule:

September 2020

Date

Series

Event / Venue

Time (ET)

September 5

ATV Motocross Championship

  

10:00 am

September 6

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

September 13

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

September 13

eNASCAR Heat Pro League

  

9:30 pm

September 14

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: 2nd Moto Coverage

  

4:00 pm

September 20

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

September 23

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series

  

9:00 pm

September 27

Stacey David’s GearZ

  

10:00 am

September 28

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Dirt Series

  

9:00 pm

LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at https://www.mavtv.com/shows/#live-events
