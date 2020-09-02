Garrett Smith Chasing $20,000 Payday In Georgia

Garrett Smith is heading back to Georgia’s Cochran Motor Speedway this weekend in pursuit of a big payday.

Cochran Motor Speedway is playing host to the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series World Championship on Sept. 4-6, with the finale on Sept. 6 scheduled to pay a whopping $20,000 to the driver who visits victory lane at the end of the night.

In addition to the crate late model event, Smith also plans to compete in the 602 late model class, which will offer a $2,000 payout. That sets up a busy weekend for Smith, who returns to the three-eighths-mile dirt oval after winning at the track in July.

“This is one of the biggest races of the season for us,” said Smith. “The best of the best are going to be there racing for $20,000, so we’re really going to have to be on our game in order to compete this weekend.

“It’ll be a big challenge for me running two races this weekend against so many talented drivers, but I’m confident in myself, my team and my equipment. If all goes well we’ll be racing for $20,000 Sunday.”

The action for Smith will start Saturday, Sept. 5 with qualifying and heat races, with both the 602 late model and crate late model features scheduled to take place Sunday, Sept. 6. The Barry Wright Race Cars Development Driver is looking forward to the challenge that the Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series World Championship presents.

“There is no doubt this will be one of the toughest weekends of my career,” said Smith. “It’s going to be tough just to make the crate late model main event, but we’ve got great cars and a great team. We’re going to hit the ground running and give it our best shot.”