DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: I-44 Speedway

Hailie Deegan will make her first start at I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo., on Saturday, and she is looking forward to competing at a true short track. Tracks under a mile are her strong suit with a third-place finish at Lucas Oil Raceway in July. She was running second at Iowa Speedway when a mechanical issue took her out of contention. She finished eighth in the first race of a doubleheader at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway and sixth in the rain-shortened second race.

So far this season in 13 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned two top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. With seven races to go in the season, she is currently fourth in the driver point standings, 51 points out of first place and only two points out of third. This Saturday's race is also part of the 10-race Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown Series. With three races remaining, Deegan sits sixth in points in that division.

The ARCA Menards Series Zinsser SmartCoat 200 from I-44 Speedway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.