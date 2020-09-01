DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: I-44 Speedway

Taylor Gray, the 15-year-old rookie, will be making his first start at I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo., Saturday in the ARCA Menards Series. The 3/8-mile track will be a first for many drivers since it is not usually on the ARCA schedule, but was added mid-season due to Covid-19 restrictions at other tracks.
In 10 ARCA Menards Series starts this season (including East and West starts), he has achieved five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. In the two races where he was not in the top 10, he finished 11th. This Saturday's race is also part of the 10-race Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown Series. With three races remaining, Gray is seventh in points in that division after missing the race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway since he was not old enough to compete prior to his 15th birthday. His older brother, Tanner Gray, ran the Phoenix race in the No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion.
The ARCA Menards Series Zinsser SmartCoat 200 from I-44 Speedway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.
Gray on I-44 Speedway: "Coming off our strong run at Gateway, I am ready to get back to the track at I-44. I have never raced there, so I think preparing as much as possible this week is going to be important. I hear it's a really fun track, so I am excited to get out there and see what we can do."