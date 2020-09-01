ARCA/CRA Super Series Returns to Lebanon I-44 Speedway for Labor Day Weekend Show

The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS teams would normally be getting ready to hit the High Banks of Winchester Speedway for the traditional Labor Day Weekend World Stock Car Festival, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the majority of the series schedule during 2020 and that continues this weekend as the series now returns to where it kicked off the 2020 season, Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri, to begin its 2020 Chase for the Championship.

Fans were on their feet at the end of the ARCA/CRA Super Series event on May 30th at Lebanon I-44 Speedway, 17 year old Carson Hocevar, who had dominated most of the race, leading from lap 22 until a flat tire on lap 107 took him out of the lead and on pit road. After changing the tire, Hocevar took the green flag at the tail of the lead laps cars with 18 laps to go in the event, with one of the best in the business Stephen Nasse leading. Hocevar would catch Nasse on the white flag lap and make the pass to get his first ever Super Late Model victory and one of the most impressive late runs ever seen in a Super Late Model event!

Both Hocevar and Nasse top the list of entries for Sunday’s return visit to Lebanon I-44 Speedway. Hocevar will be looking for his third series win of the season, after also winning the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway on July 13th for TK Racing. Hocevar has been running selected NASCAR Gandor RV & Outdoors Truck Series events since the May 30th event, but with an off weekend from that series, he looks to make it two in a row at Lebanon I-44 Speedway.

Nasse is still looking for his first series win of the season after getting three big series wins in 2019 including the Labor Day Weekend and Winchester 400 wins at Winchester Speedway and getting the win in the U.S. Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. Nasse is coming off a dominating win in the Clyde Hart Memorial last Thursday night at New Smyrna Speedway.

The ARCA/CRA Super Series will begin its 2020 Chase for the Championship on Sunday. 2018 series Champion Josh Brock won the series regular season Points Championship and is locked into the final four drivers who will race for the series Championship in the Winchester 400. Brock has a win in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour in 2020 but is entered for Sunday’s event still seeking his first series win of 2020 after getting two series wins in 2019.

The other drivers in the Chase and entered for Sunday’s event include last year’s series Champion Greg Van Alst, who will debut a brand-new car for the Chase. 2016 series Champion Cody Coughlin, who has two series wins so far this season including the series last event at Anderson Speedway on August 15th. 2017 series Champion Logan Runyon, who got a season high finish of third at Anderson on June 20th. Michigan veteran racer Michael Simko will be in the Chase for the first-time starting Sunday. Rookie Jaren Crabtree will also start his first Chase for the Championship on Sunday.

2013 and 2014 series Champion Travis Braden is entered. The former full-time ARCA Menards Series driver is a former Winchester 400 winner and won last year’s Snowball Derby.

Series rookie Mason Keller is entered; Keller had a season high finish of second at Anderson Speedway on June 20th. Brett Robinson is entered to make his first ever start at Lebanon I-44 Speedway. Colorado racer Mike Neff will make the haul to compete in Saturday’s event.

The ARCA/CRA Super Series will have two 30 minute open practice sessions on Saturday, then will have the first ever CRA “King of the Hill” Bracket Challenge for the top eight in those practice sessions right before the ARCA/Menards Series will hit the track for their Zinsser SmartCoat 200 at 8pm.

Pit gates open at 11am on Sunday. Practice will begin at 2pm with the ARCA/CRA Super Series having three 30-minute sessions. Rowdy Manufacturing qualifying will start at 6:15pm. The 100 lap ARCA/CRA Super Series feature will be first up at 7:30pm, followed by the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour in a 100-lap feature.

Online sales began last week for 2-day discount grandstand tickets in addition to wildside tier parking and pit passes. Saturday only and Sunday only tickets, pit passes, and wildside parking options will also be available. For more detailed information and to order tickets, wildside parking, and pit passes, visit www.trackenterprises.com or contact the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

More information on the ARCA/CRA Super Series can be found at www.cra-racing.com.

Track Enterprises PR