BIG BLOCKS IN OCTOBER: DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision Features Six Nights of Racing on Six Historic DIRTcar Tracks

2020 continues to be a year without precedent. Given the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions — knowing NAPA Super DIRT Week just wouldn’t be Super DIRT Week without thousands of spirited fans on location — DIRTcar Racing has scheduled a six-day extravaganza of the four premier Northeast divisions, spotlighting the Super DIRTcar Series. With purses and prize money totaling over $300,000, DIRTcar OktoberFAST will feature six tracks in six days, participants-only at track, broadcast live to fans around the world on DIRTVision from October 6-11.

New York State’s COVID-19 restrictions have forced the four DIRTcar Northeast Series to wait to resume in 2021 but not without racing for big money in the cool October air. While competitors will be at the track, social distancing, and masking up for their safety, our fans will be able to enjoy this unparalleled week of racing from home on DIRTVision, the new home of the Super DIRTcar Series in 2021.

With the 49th annual NAPA Super DIRT Week postponed until 2021, tickets and camping will automatically carry over to Oct. 6-10, 2021. Fans may request a refund, but refunded camping sites and seats will be made available to the general public at superdirtweek.com in October.

What DIRTcar has put together is essentially an entire season in a week with six nights of Super DIRTcar Series racing supported by DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Sportsman, and Pro Stocks.

“We want to keep the teams close to home by celebrating at our home tracks,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “We’re putting it all on the line, investing the 2020 Series’ point funds into prize money over the course of a single week so we can put 2020 behind us with a bang.”

Six core, longstanding DIRTcar tracks are lined up to host these premier events. Generally, travel will be east to west with DIRTcar OktoberFAST kicking off on Tuesday, October 6, at the ever-exciting Albany-Saratoga Speedway with Big Blocks, Sportsman and Pro Stocks. From there the action picks back up in Vernon, NY on the wide, half-mile Utica-Rome Speedway on Wednesday night with Big Blocks, 358 Modifieds and Pro Stocks.

Fulton, NY has been quiet in 2021, but on Thursday, October 8, the Super DIRTcar Series will shake up the town once again on the high banks of Fulton Speedway alongside the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman. Then, it’s “The Nasty Track’s” turn as Big Block, 358 Modified and Sportsman teams tow up to Can-Am Speedway for a Friday night spectacular on their racy new surface and configuration.

Land of Legends Raceway is the site of a Saturday night special. Big Blocks and Sportsman will tear up the historic half-mile oval in Canandaigua, NY on October, 10.

Sunday, October 11, the DIRTcar OktoberFAST finale takes the green for a 75-lap barn burner. Weedsport Speedway, the founding site of DIRTcar Northeast racing, will cap off this incredible one-time tour with a thrilling Sunday spectacular featuring Big Blocks, Sportsman and Pro Stocks.

Each night from Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 11, will be highlighted by two or three feature events. No weeklong champion will be named, but drivers will battle for over $300,000 in purse and prizes. Fans and friends of DIRTcar will also have the opportunity to contribute to Special Awards for the entire week.

Stay tuned for details on the purse structure, expanded digital fan interaction, Special Awards opportunities, and more.

Competitors will be asked to pre-register for each event. An email will be sent to DIRTcar members with the link and more information.

2020 has become the most challenging year on record for racing and individuals alike. DIRTcar is proud to put together a program that tracks, competitors, and fans can enjoy as much as possible under the restrictions deployed by New York State at this time.

Unfortunately, the remaining races on the Super DIRTcar Series schedule in September have been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 crowd restrictions. Because of the limited racing, there will be no Series champions crowned in 2020. The spotlight will shine on the Hoosier Weekly Championship chase.

The canceled races were scheduled for Sept. 6 at Utica-Rome Speedway, Sept. 12 at Weedsport Speedway, Sept. 19 at Land of Legends Raceway, and finally September 26 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. Series officials and track promoters are looking forward to getting back to Series racing in 2021.

