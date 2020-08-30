GMS Racing ARCA Gateway Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer started third for Saturday night's event after the field was set based on Sioux Chief Showdown points. Mayer fell to fifth in the opening laps and settled in climbing to fourth before the first race break of the night. The team took four tires and fuel during the stop.

- Mayer took over the third position on the restart, but would settled into fourth for most of the second run before powering his way back to third at the halfway point of the race. Mayer took over the second position with 20 laps to go.

- Mayer challenged for the lead, but got moved up the track and fell to fifth before recovering to third. Mayer was unable to make up any ground on the final restart and finished third.

- This is Mayer's seventh top-three finish in nine ARCA Menards Series starts in 2020.

"Obviously I'm disappointed by getting a top three, but it's a top three. I'll take what I can get and we will move on to the next one and compete for a win there. Thanks to GMS Racing for the great car and QPS Employment for coming on this weekend. I had tons of fun."