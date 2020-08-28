Kris Wright to make Chad Bryant Racing debut at World Wide Technology Raceway

Officials from Chad Bryant Racing announced today that sports car standout Kris Wright will make his ARCA Menards Series team debut in Saturday night’s Dutch Boy 150 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.



Wright will make his second ARCA Menards Series start of the season after competing in the VizCom 200 at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month for GMS Racing.



The 25-year-old will pilot the team’s flagship No. 22 entry in the 150-lap event under the leadership of veteran crew chief Paul Andrews.



Wright is transitioning to stock cars following a successful stint in sports cars, including a second-place finish in the LMP2 class in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.



The Wexford, Pa. naïve also claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge championship (LMP3) in 2019 after scoring the IMSA Prototype Challenge Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.



In addition to two ARCA Menards Series West starts at Utah Motorsports Campus where he finished second and third in June, he also made his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) debut two weeks ago at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.



“I’m thankful for the opportunity to drive for Chad Bryant Racing this weekend at Gateway,” said Wright. “Chad (Bryant) and Paul (Andrews) are giving me an opportunity to continue to build a stock car resume with their organization.



“The team has shown over the years that not only do they have fast race cars, but they are a winning and championship-caliber team. I hope we can have a successful debut at Gateway on Saturday night.”



Bryant, a championship winning ARCA Menards Series crew chief is looking forward to seeing Wright showcase his craft.



“Kris is eager to learn and his personality fits our mold here at Chad Bryant Racing,” offered Bryant. “He has had a successful career in and he is eager to come to ARCA and showcase his ability.



“Gateway isn’t the easiest track, but I feel it’s a place he can quickly find his groove and be a contender for the race on Saturday night.”



The Dutch Boy 150 (120 laps | 150 miles) is the 13th of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat. Aug. 29, 2020 with a half-hour group practice session from 10:30 a.m. – 11: -00a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (Central).



