Wiseco 2-Stroke World Championships Hosted by Fasthouse Back On

Dust off your Ratio Rite and grab a couple extra spark plugs for the toolbox, the Wiseco 2-Stroke MX World Championships hosted by Fasthouse have officially been rescheduled for October 3, 2020 after being previously postponed due to COVID-19.



The 2-Stroke MX World Championships have been an annual fan and competitor favorite at Glen Helen for years, with people travelling from different cities, states, and even countries to get their fix of premixburning motos. While the event has historically been held in the spring, state and county closures forced its indefinite postponement. Now, with events back up and running at the iconic MX venue, the 3rd of October has been set as the official day for gate drops.



Wiseco, with roots in two-stroke racing dating back over seven decades, is honored and excited to be the title sponsor of the 2-Stroke MX World Championships for the second year in a row. As an industry leader in manufacturing and innovating two-stroke performance components, from forged pistons to crankshafts to clutches, this is a natural fit for Wiseco and aligns perfectly with their dedication and passion for the sport.



“Wiseco Performance Products was built by grassroots racers from the passion for two-stroke competition and performance over 78 years ago and has been supplying two-stroke performance parts to the industry ever since,” said Scott Highland, Director of Powersports for Wiseco. “We are all avid racers and share a passion for the sport, so we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our support of the iconic TwoStroke Championships at Glen Helen. We can already smell the premix in the air!”



The Wiseco 2-Stroke MX World Championships hosted by Fasthouse will take place Saturday, October 3 at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California. The race will offer a combined pro purse of $10,000 as well as over 40 classes covering 50cc to Open displacements, youth to 70+ age ranges, and beginner to pro skill levels. The young 50cc and 65cc racers will even get their own specially designed REM and peewee tracks for their races. Additionally, Pasha Afshar will be adding Pasha Racing 125cc 30+ Pro and 50+ Pro classes in the mix to as an encore to other Pasha Racing 125 events that have been held at Glen Helen this year.



“Glen Helen is honored to have Wiseco on board as the title sponsor of the Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championships,” said Lori Wilson, Events and Sponsorships Director for Glen Helen Raceway. “The event has grown every year, and with Wiseco’s support for 2020, the event will be the largest ever.”



For more information about the Wiseco 2-Stroke MX World Championships hosted by Fasthouse, including online pre-entry, log on to glenhelen.com.