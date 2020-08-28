Darren Turner Joins The Heart Of Racing At Road Atlanta

Aston Martin factory driver Darren Turner joins The Heart of Racing team to compete in the upcoming Michelin Endurance Challenge Weekend. The three-times 24 Hours of Le Mans class winner will join Ian James and Roman De Angelis behind the wheel of the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
Turner, Aston Martin’s longest-serving and most successful factory driver (since 2004), will return to the Road Atlanta track where he previously won the GT1 class with the British sportscar manufacturer in 2006 in the annual Petit Le Mans. Turner was heavily-involved with the Vantage GT programme with thousands of development miles under his belt with the GTE, GT3 and GT4 and has finished on the podium four times in the current FIA World Endurance Championship.
“It’s exciting to be joining The Heart of Racing near the beginning of their journey with Aston Martin”, said Turner. “The team has shown great potential so far in their first season with the Vantage GT3 and I’m looking forward to working with them to extract the potential from the car. I love racing in America and Road Atlanta is a fantastic venue, where I’ve always had success. Let’s hope there is some more around the corner!”
“It will be a great opportunity for us to have Darren with us for the 6-hour race”, said James. “His skills behind the wheel and knowledge of the car will be extremely beneficial in aiding our continued progress with setup and speed, and what we hope will be a great result.”
The three-driver line up will compete at the next race, the Michelin Endurance Challenge Weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, September 4-6, 2020.
