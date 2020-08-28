Jim Beaver, Steve Arpin, Marty Fiolka Team Up For Vegas to Reno

For the 2020 edition of Vegas to Reno, the longest point-to-point desert race in the United States, professional off-road racer and General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR host Jim Beaver wanted to up the ante in the UTV Turbo class. To do it, he drafted in a brand-new, all-star lineup, pairing with rallycross superstar Steve Arpin and Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer Marty Fiolka to take on one of the most grueling challenges in the sport.

In the end, the superteam fell just short of its intended goal, completing more than 80% of the race before mechanical issues forced a retirement. Nonetheless, all three drivers raved about their time behind the wheel—and vowed to return in the coming years.

“Getting to share seat time with Steve and Marty in this year’s Vegas to Reno was a thrill ride I won’t forget anytime soon,” said Beaver. “Given how different this whole year has been, it was great just to be able to spend time with these guys, regardless of the result. We didn’t quite accomplish everything we set out to do, but I’m proud of the pace we had in between some of the struggles, and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel!”

“I can’t begin to explain how much I enjoyed and appreciate the opportunity I was given to be a part of this team,” said Arpin. “It was a completely new experience for me and I am confident in the pace I was able to carry in Jim’s Polaris RZR. I am blown away by the abuse those machines take out in the desert and just keep on truckin! Pretty impressive!”

Fiolka’s experience with the team and behind the wheel will be catalogued in a longform piece on RACER.com that will drop in the coming days. Stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of all of this week’s action motorsports events on DownAndDirtyShow.com