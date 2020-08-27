Driver Entry For The 36th Annual Tulsa Shootout Opens October 27, 2020

Originally slated to open September 22, the date for teams to enter the 36th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout has been adjusted to Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Early entry will run through Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at $100 per entry. Starting Thursday, December 3, 2020, the cost goes to $125 per entry with pre-event registration cut off on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. After that, teams will have to enter during check-in on Monday, December 28, 2020, with all entries ending on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (CT).

Teams will be able to enter by phone at (918) 838-3777 or online at http://www.tulsashootout. com

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Reference:

Event: 36th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 28 2020 (Finishing up December 29, 2020 before Noon)

Practice: December 29, 2020 after Noon.

Event Dates: December 30, 2020 - January 2, 2021

Discounted Early Entry ($100 per class entered): October 27, 2020 - December 2, 2020

Late Entry ($125 per class entered): December 3, 2020 - December 16, 2020

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): December 28, 2020

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout. com Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112(918) 836-5517(918) 838-3777

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020)

